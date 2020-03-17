STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t play havoc with people’s lives: Chandrababu Naidu to CM

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP office at Atmakur on Monday, Naidu said that over 6,777 people returned to AP from foreign countries in the past few weeks.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give up his ‘adamant’ attitude on the conduct of local body elections and focus on taking effective measures for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu asked him not to play havoc with the lives of the people for his selfish political gains.

“While the entire world is focusing on the steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Chief Minister is taking it light by saying that it can be controlled with a paracetamol tablet, not learning any lesson from the several nations, which restricted the mass gatherings,” Naidu pointed out.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP office at Atmakur on Monday, Naidu said that over 6,777 people returned to AP from foreign countries in the past few weeks. But there is no clarity yet whether this government has taken steps to identify all of them for taking preventive measures against the spread of virus. All States are following due protocols to isolate foreign returnees for 14 days and discharge them only after they test negative for Covid-19. Are there such protocols in the State? he questioned.  

The Opposition Leader demanded that the YSRC government clarify whether it followed all guidelines given by the Centre to keep a close vigil on foreign returnees. Stating that it would become impossible to prevent the spread of the deadly virus once neglected, Naidu slammed the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary for taking it as a simple issue.

Referring to the letter of Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney to the State Election Commissioner informing that there is no likelihood of any outbreak of coronavirus in the State in the next 3 to 4 weeks, Naidu asked how she can afford to be negligent being a senior IAS officer while, in his own style, the Chief Minister is ‘adamant and ignorant’ of the huge health risk.

