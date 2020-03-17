STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure availability of masks, sanitisers: Health Secretary

He urged them to sell the masks and sanitisers at the cost price at which they are buying that products as the consumers are desperate to buy them.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. (Photo | EPS, TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) KS Jawahar Reddy instructed members of Seemandhra Chemists’ and Druggists’ Association (SADDA) and chemists and druggists associations of all the 13 districts in the State to ensure availability of face masks and hand sanitisers to the public.

Taking stock of the situation in a meeting with the representatives of the associations along with Drugs Control Administration Director General A Mallikarjuna as regard to availability, accessibility, and affordability of the various types of maks and hand sanitisers in view of the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Jawahar Reddy stressed the importance of transparency in buying and selling of the products and not to sell the masks at prices more than 10 per cent of the purchase price.

He urged them to sell the masks and sanitisers at the cost price at which they are buying that products as the consumers are desperate to buy them. He pointed out that face masks and hand sanitisers have been brought under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 and any hoarding or black marketing of them will attract stringent action.

SADDA president T Krishna Murthy and secretary KP Rana Rao assured that they will ensure at least 2.6 lakh masks (20,000 each per district) are available within 48 hours and see that they are sold at the cost price.

