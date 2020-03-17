STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From tomorrow, Andhra HC to only hear major cases

Advocates who want the court to take up urgent hearing of any petition should file a petition mentioning why it needs an urgent hearing.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 10:39 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday decided to hear only important cases from Wednesday onwards for the next two weeks. It was also decided to screen advocates, petitioners and court staff with thermal guns as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

High Court Chief Justice JK Maheshwari held a full court along with other judges and took suggestions from them. Later, the Chief Justice took part in a video-conference with the Chief Justice of India and took his suggestions on steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Stating that only important cases will be taken up for hearing, the Chief Justice told advocates that bail petitions, anticipatory bail petitions and petitions seeking relief from imprisonment and personal appearance would be treated as important cases. Advocates who want the court to take up urgent hearing of any petition should file a petition mentioning why it needs an urgent hearing.

For cases in which interim orders come to an end in the next two weeks, advocates were told to present the case numbers in the court registry and interim orders would be extended for two or three weeks.

If the petitioner’s advocate is not available to attend court, the court registry will decide whether the petitioner’s presence is necessary and only then will the petitioner be allowed inside. The Chief Justice told advocates not to move around in groups, and made it mandatory to wear a mask in the court premises.

SEC meets Governor
State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Monday met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan a day after the CM complained to the Guv over the poll panel’s decision to defer the elections

Andhra Pradesh High Court COVID-19 coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
