Local bodies very effective to combat COVID-19: Peddireddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AT a time when the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone the conduct of elections to local bodies citing coronavirus scare generated a political slugfest, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy observed that local body representatives play an effective role in creating awareness among people on precautionary measures to be taken to keep coronavirus at bay. Combating coronavirus needs social action in the form of advocacy, awareness and community activity, besides individual care and personal hygiene,’’ the Panchayat Raj Minister said, and added that the elected representatives of local bodies can be very effective in this endeavour.

“The efforts of the elected representatives can be supplemented by government officials and health functionaries. Identification of suspected Covid-19 cases, home isolation of the patients as well as creating awareness about coronavirus at the grass root level, can be done effectively by elected representatives of local bodies like ZPTC and MPTC members and panchayat sarpanch, ward members and municipal chairpersons and councillors,’’ Peddireddy said. In a release issued here on Monday, Peddireddy further felt that unlike MPs and MLAs, area of ward members and sarpanches is limited both geographically and population wise and hence they would be in a better position to know each and every individual of the area he is representing.

Representatives of the local bodies can act as a bridge between health officials and people of the area they represent, he said. Further people residing in a particular ward/area would also know their councillor / ward member personally and they would get confidence as their word would carry more weight in taking precautionary and preventive measures to combat Covid- 19, he said. Referring to the village/ ward secretariat system that was set up by the YSRC government, the Panchayat Raj Minister said that it is a unique one in the entire country and when it is working in tandem with elected local body representatives, can be a very effective mechanism to combat coronavirus.