Rs 11.80 crore sanctioned for Kondaveedu Fort

GUNTUR: The State government has sanctioned Rs 11.80 crore to complete the remaining 0.75 km ghat road works on Kondaveedu Fort hilltop.Kondaveedu Fort development committee convener K Siva Reddy said the works of the remaining section of the road has started. He said the Kondaveedu Fort will become main tourist attraction of the State.
