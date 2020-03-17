STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State Election Commission apprises Governor of decision

Explains reasons for deferment of local polls; CS writes to SEC seeking revocation of order

Published: 17th March 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lodged a complaint with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan against the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar for deferring the local body elections scheduled this month for six weeks citing coronavirus scare without consulting the government, the State Election Commissioner met the Governor on Monday and briefed him about his decision to postpone the elections. Ramesh Kumar held a 0neon- one discussion with the Governor for nearly 45 minutes during which the former reportedly briefed about his decision to postpone the local body elections in view of the coronavirus threat.

Though there was no official communication from the SEC’s office on what transpired in the meeting, it was said that the SEC briefed the Governor about the situation arising out of the coronavirus when the schedule was announced and the present scenario where even the Centre pressed the panic button. Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney shot off a letter to the SEC stating that the ‘situation related to Covid- 19 is under control in the State’ and requested the SEC to revoke its order of postponing the local body elections and adhere to the poll schedule announced earlier. Nilam Sawhney detailed about the steps taken by the State government to control the spread of coronavirus.

“Public health is the responsibility of the government and therefore the SEC could have held prior consultation with the State in this regard. This would have helped us apprise the correct status of Covid-19 before coming to a conclusion regarding postponement of polls,’’ she said. The Chief Secretary said that the medical and health department had taken all measures for containment of Covid- 19. Submitting a detailed note on the steps taken, she said only one confirmed positive case was registered in the State and that too of a person who returned from Italy.

“This is an indication that at present, local transmission has not set and that the spread of coronavirus in the State is under control. Further, considering that there is no local transmission, leave alone community transmission, the threat of Covid- 19 outbreak in alarming proportion in the next two to three weeks is unlikely,’’ she said. The CS said that suitable advisories with regard to election campaigning by candidates and congregation at polling stations can be issued to address coronavirus scare. “Candidates can be encouraged to use electronic media for campaigning and queues on the polling day can be restricted and staggered by election staff,’’ she said and requested the SEC to revoke its order of postponing the elections and adhere to the poll schedule announced earlier.

AP GOVT MOVES SC AGAINST ELECTION DEFERMENT

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the SEC order postponing elections to rural and urban local bodies for six weeks. Terming the decision of the SEC unconstitutional, the government filed the petition which was listed for hearing on Tuesday. However, the petition may not come up for hearing on Tuesday as the Supreme Court decided not to take up any case on Tuesday reportedly as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Biswabhusan Harichandan Election Commission
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp