State Election Commission apprises Governor of decision

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lodged a complaint with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan against the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar for deferring the local body elections scheduled this month for six weeks citing coronavirus scare without consulting the government, the State Election Commissioner met the Governor on Monday and briefed him about his decision to postpone the elections. Ramesh Kumar held a 0neon- one discussion with the Governor for nearly 45 minutes during which the former reportedly briefed about his decision to postpone the local body elections in view of the coronavirus threat.

Though there was no official communication from the SEC’s office on what transpired in the meeting, it was said that the SEC briefed the Governor about the situation arising out of the coronavirus when the schedule was announced and the present scenario where even the Centre pressed the panic button. Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney shot off a letter to the SEC stating that the ‘situation related to Covid- 19 is under control in the State’ and requested the SEC to revoke its order of postponing the local body elections and adhere to the poll schedule announced earlier. Nilam Sawhney detailed about the steps taken by the State government to control the spread of coronavirus.

“Public health is the responsibility of the government and therefore the SEC could have held prior consultation with the State in this regard. This would have helped us apprise the correct status of Covid-19 before coming to a conclusion regarding postponement of polls,’’ she said. The Chief Secretary said that the medical and health department had taken all measures for containment of Covid- 19. Submitting a detailed note on the steps taken, she said only one confirmed positive case was registered in the State and that too of a person who returned from Italy.

“This is an indication that at present, local transmission has not set and that the spread of coronavirus in the State is under control. Further, considering that there is no local transmission, leave alone community transmission, the threat of Covid- 19 outbreak in alarming proportion in the next two to three weeks is unlikely,’’ she said. The CS said that suitable advisories with regard to election campaigning by candidates and congregation at polling stations can be issued to address coronavirus scare. “Candidates can be encouraged to use electronic media for campaigning and queues on the polling day can be restricted and staggered by election staff,’’ she said and requested the SEC to revoke its order of postponing the elections and adhere to the poll schedule announced earlier.

AP GOVT MOVES SC AGAINST ELECTION DEFERMENT

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the SEC order postponing elections to rural and urban local bodies for six weeks. Terming the decision of the SEC unconstitutional, the government filed the petition which was listed for hearing on Tuesday. However, the petition may not come up for hearing on Tuesday as the Supreme Court decided not to take up any case on Tuesday reportedly as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus