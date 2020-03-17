STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: TTD opens counters for time-slot darshan tokens

The TTD has appealed to devotees to make use of the facility by coming for darshan only at the allotted time.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:39 AM

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams started issuing time-slot tokens for Srivari Darshan to devotees from Monday midnight. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: As announced earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) started issuing time-slot tokens for Srivari Darshan to devotees from Monday midnight to avoid congregation of a large number of devotees and waiting in compartments of the queue complex in the wake of coronavirus threat.

On the directions of the State government following Covid-19 scare, the TTD had dispensed with waiting of devotees in compartments of Vaikuntam Queue Complex 1 and 2 and provided direct walk-in darshan of Lord Venkateswara in the allotted time-slot. Special counters were opened at Tirumala and Tirupati to issue time-slot darshan tokens. Devotees have to show photo identity cards like Aadhaar, voter ID, driving licence and other valid things, to get time-slot darshan tokens. The TTD has appealed to devotees to make use of the facility by coming for darshan only at the allotted time.

Token counters

In Tirumala, the TTD opened seven time-slot counters each at CRO and RTC bus stand

In Tirupati, the counters are located at Srinivasam Complex, 1&2 Choultries behind the railway station and Bhudevi Complex near Alipiri bus stand

Counters are opened at Galigopuram at Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpath route for the sake of pedestrian pilgrims

