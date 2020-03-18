STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Macherla violence: TDP false statements flayed

Published: 18th March 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:39 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association on Tuesday condemned the ‘false statements’ made by former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and MLC Buddha Venkanna in connection with the attack on them last week in Macherla.Association’s president T Manikyala Rao, vice-president M Sambasiva Rao and member JV Rao addressed a press conference in Guntur and said rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao initiated action immediately after receiving the information about the attack and reached the spot.

They said the SP alerted Gurajala DSP K Srihari while the TDP leaders were going towards Veldurthi and shifted them into a police vehicle for security reasons. Further, all the police stations were alerted and the SP escorted the TDP leaders till they reached their destination safely. Meanwhile, South Coastal Zone Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IG) J Bhaskar Rao also reached the spot and registered a suo motu case. Three accused, who belonged to the YSRC party, were arrested in connection with the attack.

They recalled that the former MLA mentioned that they reached safely because of security provided by the police, but now he was  making false allegations against police, which was objectionable. They demanded that the leaders furnish details of evidences proving that they informed the Guntur Rural SP about their tour to Macherla. 

The association also questioned their reason for touring in Macherla without informing the police and local leaders even when the model code of conduct was in force. They said the police might have arranged bandobast had they informed prior to their visit.On Monday, these TDP leaders were served notices, issued by Gurajala sub-division deputy superintendent of police K Srihari, to appear before the police in connection with the Macherla violence.

Varla files complaint against two YSRC activists
Guntur: TDP senior leader Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Mangalagiri police against two YSRC activists alleging that the duo posted a photograph of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on social media, with the write-up on one person who allegedly died of coronavirus. Ramaiah demanded immediate arrest of YSRC activist Bontha Madhusudana Reddy and Chinnappa. He said this type of posts will lead to group disputes

