Nama seeks completion of Bhadrachalam, Kovvur railway line

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao has urged Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav to complete the long-pending Bhadrachalam-Kovvur railway line.

The TRS MP met Vinod Kumar in Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to this effect.

Nama said that the 53-km long Bhadrachalam-Kovvur railway line, which was sanctioned in 2012, would help reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam by two hours.

The line once completed would also help development of four Assembly segments in Khammam. The estimated cost of the railway line was Rs 704.31 crore, of which Rs 618.55 crore was required for land acquisition.

Another Rs 1,000 crore was required for construction of bridges, diversion roads, laying electric lines and others.

Out of this, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) would bear Rs 865 crore and the railways had to bear Rs 135 crore, he said. Nama said Railway Board chairman responded positively.