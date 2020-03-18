Narasaraopet MP lambasts poll panel 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet YSRC MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu raised a point in the Parliament and mentioned that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar had taken unilateral decision on local body elections without consulting government even when the State government had taken all steps to conduct elections by March end alongside taking preventive measures against coronavirus.

However, the SEC had taken unilateral decision to postpone polls without taking the views of secretary of the health department, also the SEC didn’t conduct a single meeting in this regard. He mentioned that Parliament session was functioning smoothly but the SEC decided to postpone the elections for which the State government may lose more than `5,000 crore from gram panchayat and municipalities funds.