Tribunal dismisses ABV’s plea contesting his suspension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to former Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench at Hyderabad on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by the senior IPS officer, challenging his suspension by the Andhra Pradesh government, vide GO-18, dated February 8 this year.

Prima facie material is sufficient to place an officer under suspension, the bench noted, while clarifying that it would not be looking into the merits of the allegations made against the officer.

The bench comprising chairman Justice L Narasimha Reddy and member BV Sudhakar, dismissed the plea of Venkateswara Rao, which contended that the State government had suspended him in violation of Rule 3 (1) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The counsel appearing for the officer had earlier argued that Rao was a central government employee and could not be suspended without intimating the Centre within 48 hours of the order.

The government has taken the decision unilaterally and gave no scope to the officer to make an appeal before the Centre, the counsel argued. On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government’s counsel submitted that as per the enquiry report, prima facie evidence established the grave misconduct and irregularities exhibited by Venkateswara Rao.

After noticing certain administrative, technical and procedural irregularities during the process for procurement of Aerostat and UAV worth Rs 25.50 crore, the purchase order issued in favour of RT Inflatables Objective Limited was cancelled and payment was withheld.

The officer acted with a malafide intention to ensure unlawful gain. Thus, he violated Rule 4(3)(a) of All India Service (Conduct) Rules, the counsel added and urged the tribunal to dismiss the case. Later, the state submitted a letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs before the tribunal, ratifying suspension of the officer.