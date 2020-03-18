STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more admitted to isolation wards with coronavirus symptoms in Andhra Pradesh

One suspected case in Ongole and another in Visakhapatnam  ,Three persons discharged from hospital after medical tests,Results of three of eight in isolation ward in Vizag confirmed negative

Published: 18th March 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A man and his son with face masks at Tirumala temple on Tuesday

A man and his son with face masks at Tirumala temple on Tuesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as five people in the State were on Tuesday reported to have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Of them, three were discharged from hospital after medical tests, and two were admitted to isolation wards.

In Prakasam district, a youngster was admitted to the isolation ward at the Ongole-RIMS hospital.  He had flown to Bengaluru from London, and then proceeded to his hometown Ongole via Hyderabad on March 13.

Since he arrived, the youngster has been suffering from a severe cough, cold and fever. His relatives informed medical officials in the district about this, and based on their advice, admitted him to the isolation ward at RIMS on Monday night. 

The condition of the youngster is said to be stable. His swab and blood samples were collected and sent for tests, and the results are expected by Wednesday or Thursday. 

With this being the second suspected case of COVID-19 in the district, the Collector held a review meeting and issued orders cancelling all types of leave for staff of the district Medical and Health department till the end of the month. According to official information, 240 people came to  the district from abroad since February 10, and only a few of them are yet to be identified. As many as 180 of them have been placed under observation for 14 days.

District authorities have deployed teams for house-to-house a survey aimed at covering 10 lakh people and creating awareness among the public about the deadly coronavirus.

In Kurnool district, three persons reported at the GGH on Tuesday. All of them had a history of foreign travel, and all were found to be in good health. After primary medical tests in the hospital, they were discharged, hospital superintendent Dr GS Ram Prasad said.

A man and his son with face masks at
Tirumala temple on Tuesday I Express

According to officials, a 32-year-old who was working as a techie in Canada returned to Kurnool on Tuesday and visited a hospital. A 23-year-old engineering student from Kurnool, meanwhile, returned from Germany on Monday and visited the hospital on Tuesday evening to assess his health. The third person, a 27-year-old from Duvvuru in Kadapa district, also had a health check-up conducted at Kurnool GGH. He had arrived in Bengaluru from Italy, and then reached  Kurnool a week ago. He went to his native village after a medical check-up was conducted. 

Meanwhile, another person suspected to have COVID-19 was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The results of three of the eight who were in isolation came back negative. They were released and lab reports of the other five are expected on Thursday.

Autopsy held on Kakinada woman’s body
Autopsy on the 38-year-old woman, who died in Kakinada GGH on Monday, sparking fears of death due to COVID-19, was conducted on Tuesday and the body was handed over to her relatives. She returned from Dubai recently and was brought to the GGH in an unconscious state on March 11 and died on Monday. The test reports, however, confirmed negative for coronavirus

