YSRC activists stage dharna

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC activists staged a protest seeking party ticket for the local body elections in front of Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita’s house in Guntur on Tuesday. They alleged that M Anji Reddy, who had filed nomination papers at ward number 27, was a rowdy-sheeter. They demanded that Duggimpudi Yogeswar Reddy be announced as ward member candidate and the activists tried to submit the representation to the minister, but reportedly she was not available. However, the YSRC activists demanded withdrawal of nomination papers by Anji Reddy.