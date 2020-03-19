Arjitha Sevas to processional deities suspended in Tirumala 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: As part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has temporarily suspended all the Arjitha Sevas conducted to Srivari Utsava idols with immediate effect.The suspended sevas include Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Dolotsavam, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam, Kalyanotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva. Arjitha Kalyanotsavam will be performed only in Ekantham.

All devotees with Arjitha seva tickets need not cancel their journey tickets as they can have darshan under VIP break category. Those who do not want to enjoy the VIP break darshan can opt for refund. The TTD has also suspended Anga Pradakshina, senior citizens, physically handicapped and parents with infants darshan, which will come into effect from Friday.