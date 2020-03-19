Closure of US varsities leaves students in lurch

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the closure of Stony Brook University in New York in response to coronavirus pandemic, about 500 Indian students, including about 200 from AP and TS, are facing grim scenario as they are told to vacate hostels immediately.Parent of a student from Vizag is worried about their ward in the US and appealed to the Indian government to help them. Speaking to TNIE, he said his son was doing MS in computer science in the university and he chose to stay in hostel as his friends advised him it is safe to stay on the campus than outside. Now, the university will be closed till further notice and they were asked to vacate immediately, he said.

The student said as many as 300 universities across the US were closed following the State directive. There are thousands of Indian students in provinces like New York, California, Texas, New Jersey and others where top universities are located. While a few of them could go to friends or relatives houses, others like the student from Vizag are finding it difficult to find a temporary accommodation. Most universities are likely to reopen April 4, if the situation improves, he said.

Meanwhile, Nageswara Rao P, who is staying in the US for more than two decades, said Telugu associations such as NATA, ATA and NATS have been in the forefront in helping the students who are displaced by the sudden closure of the universities. The associations are providing accommodation, immigration assistance towards travel and medical assistance, he said.

The American Telugu Association (ATA), in an appeal, said President Trump has declared a national emergency, bringing difficulties to Indian students at various universities. It is the time for communities that need to come together to help these students in providing temporary accommodation. The ATA has always been at the forefront in showing support and solidarity to the community members in emergencies. The ATA is working closely with the Indian embassy in Washington DC to identify these students who need accommodation.