CM’s letter gives new push to Arush Reddy missing case

ONGOLE: Upon receiving a letter from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding a two-year-old boy’s missing case, the district police officials have begun looking into the nine-month-old case with more determination. M Sri Arush Reddy went missing from his residence at Reddy Nagar area of Mundlamur town on the evening of June 24, 2019. Since then, his parents, Ashok and Jyothi, have been searching for the boy’s whereabouts. After the parents lodged a complaint on the same day, police started search operations, but have only met with disappointment.

Ashok, with the help of Bapatla MP N Suresh, reportedly met the chief minister at his office on Monday and expressed his agony about his son’s missing. Reacting positively on this, Jagan immediately wrote a letter to Prakasam SP directing the district police to re-strategise their investigation and find out the boy as early as possible. After directions from the higher officials, Darsi and Addanki Circle Inspectors Md Moin and Ashok Vardhan, along with Mundlamuru Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna, were engaged in the investigation of this case.

To trace out the boy, police officials had formed 10 special search teams and visited various places in Prakasam, Guntur and Nellore districts. In search of the boy, these teams also visited Hyderabad (Telangana state) Pune, Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka).

“All possible efforts are being exercised to solve this case. But all our efforts have gone in vain. However, we didn’t close the case and it is in active file. we are going to re-strengthen our investigation strategies and will find out the missing boy’s whereabouts as soon as possible,” Md Moin told TNIE.

