COVID-19: 210 Indians stuck at Kuala Lumpur airport still waiting for evacuation

Meanwhile, district collector V Vinay Chand told Express that the district administration is fully geared up if the stranded Indians are to be airlifted to Visakhapatnam

Published: 19th March 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

A batch of students who werer stuck in Kula Lampur arriveat the Visakhapatnam International Airport. (Photo| EPS/ G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as 185 students from the Philippines, who were stuck at Kuala Lumpur airport were airlifted, there are still 210 Indians stuck at Kuala Lumpur airport waiting for evacuation.

The stranded passengers are facing problem at the airport as there was no dormitory facility beyond immigration point. E Padma, a representative of the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur, who is coordinating with the Indian High Commission there, told Express that the high commission would be arranging food packets for passengers as most of them have run out of money.

They are also working out plans for a special flight to airlift the stranded passengers, she said.

APNRT Malaysia coordinator Anand said among the Indians at airport 65 are students from the Philippines and others who have come from countries such as Australia to get connecting flights to India. Most of them were unaware of the travel advisory issued on March 17 prohibiting travel to Afghanistan, Malaysia and other places. They were now stuck at the airport.

"We are coordinating with the High Commission and Indian government to facilitate their return to India," Anand said.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam district collector V Vinay Chand told Express that the district administration is fully geared up if the stranded Indians are to be airlifted to Visakhapatnam. He said all arrangements such as screening centres, transport vehicles and ambulances will be in place at the airport.

He said all 185 students who arrived here on Wednesday have no symptoms of coronavirus and are healthy. They left for their respective destinations, he said.

Sources said a special flight is likely to be deployed to evacuate those stranded in Kuala Lumpur. They said Indian High Commission officials are still working whether the flight will be a single destination or multiple destinations.

