GMC chief conducts inspections

 Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha on Wednesday inspected sanitation works at Lanchaster road, Sangadigunta and other places in the city.

Published: 19th March 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha on Wednesday inspected sanitation works at Lanchaster road, Sangadigunta and other places in the city.The commissioner directed the officials concerned to issue memos to ward secretaries who were not performing their duties or coming late to work. She directed city planning department officials to demolish unauthorized constructions over drainages and deputy sanitary workers to remove silt. She also asked officials to remove construction material lying on roads to clear traffic.

