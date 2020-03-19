STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy vehicle driving school to come up in Prakasam dist

 Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation’s (APSRTC) Ongole region will establish a heavy vehicle driving school.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation’s (APSRTC) Ongole region will establish a heavy vehicle driving school.As many bus drivers are going to retire from duties very soon, APSRTC has taken this initiative to ready a number of well trained heavy vehicle drivers in view of its own requirements.

According to  APSRTC - Ongole regional manager G Vijaya Geetha, the corporation had taken a decision on establishment of heavy vehicle driving training schools in each Parliament constituency of the State to cater to the needs of heavy vehicle drivers requirement from the transport sector. 

Drivers will  have 16 days theory classes and they will also have another 16 days (15 hours) practical classes on APSRTC bus services. For more details, candidates may contact APSRTC authorities through phone Nos. 7382801048 and 9959225691

