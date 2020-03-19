Man who killed daughters ends life in jail

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The man, who killed his two daughters by throwing them into a well at Srinivasapuram village in Gopavaram mandal on February 27, allegedly committed suicide in the sub-jail in Badvel on Wednesday. Sub-jail sources said that the remand prisoner T Bala Kondaiah (35) committed suicide by hanging himself with his lungi from the window in the prison cell in the wee hours.

He was rushed to the government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Sources said that the prison staff, who found him hanging from the window, informed the matter sub-jail superintendent Arun Kumar, who reported the matter to the police.

Prisons officer D Rushendra, Rajampet RDO Dharmachandra Reddy, Mydukur DSP Vijay Kumar, Badvel rural CI B Chalapathi and health officer Ram Prasad visited the sub-jail. Later, they examined the body of Bala Kondaiah at the hospital. Rushendra said that an inquiry was being conducted into the suicide of undertrial. He suspended constable Subba Rayudu in connection with the suicide of the undertrial.