Piduguralla traders asked to down shutters

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Piduguralla municipality in Guntur district has issued orders to traders to shut shops, hotels and roadside stalls, including eateries and tea stalls, to thwart the spread of coronavirus. The municipal officials have issued notices to around 400 traders asking them to shut their shops until March 31. Piduguralla is spread over 31.63 km and has a population of around 70,000. The municipal town has 31 wards and many people come to Piduguralla from nearby villages.

The municipal authorities are conducting awareness camps in view of the large number of workers’ community in the city. As many as 17 ward secretaries and 15 sanitary secretaries along with 346 volunteers have conducted door-to-door campaigns over the past week and distributed pamphlets mentioning precautionary measures.

Now, to make the fight against coronavirus foolproof notices have been served to 400 traders and vendors in the town asking them to down shutters. Mainly the municipal authorities are concentrating on eateries and tea stall to control the gatherings of public in their bid to combat coronavirus.

R Malleswara Rao, G Venkateswara Rao and other traders however, have hailed the decision of the municipal authorities and said as no medicines are available to cure coronavirus right now, everyone has to follow precautions to combat it. Commissioner A Venkateswarlu said they had been conducting awareness camps for the past week in the schools, colleges and places where public gather, as per the direction of Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar. Accordingly the municipal staff have been asked to monitor the situation and implement the guidelines strictly.