Restrict travel, stay at home: Guntur collector 

GUNTUR: Guntur district authorities have asked foreign returnees in the district to stay in home isolation for a minimum of 14 days. District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said any violation of public safety order would be taken seriously. He asked family members of foreign returnees to restrict their travel. He further mentioned that their passports and visas could be impounded if they violate the guidelines issued by the government. He warned that stringent action would be initiated against those spreading rumours on social media. He also inspected epidemic cell at district medical and health office.
