TTD closes down Srivari Pushkarini

The TTD has closed down the gates of Swamy Pushkarini in Tirumala as a measure to check the spread of COVID-19. TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said it was decided to close down the Pushkarini adjacent to Srivari temple from 12 noon of Thursday until further orders. The Additional EO said since the chances of spread of coronavirus was more with mass bathing by pilgrims in the temple tank, it was closed for devotees. Instead, the TTD has set up 18 shower baths with Pushkarini water for the devotees. The surrounding areas of Pushkarini were being sanitised with disinfectants every two hours daily.
