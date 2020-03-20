‘Cops will ensure home-stay of foreign returnees’

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Reacting to the news report “Foreign returnees on AOB throw caution to wind, roam about freely” published in TNIE on Thursday, the district administration and police took measures to ensure quarantine of foreign returnees in villages around the Andhra-Odisha Border. Though the foreign returnees were instructed to stay under house observation for 14 days in the wake of coronavirus scare, majority of the them were witnessed going to the markets and nearby towns.

Unlike in other mandals, as many as 70 foreign returnees have been identified in Ichchapuram mandal alone. About 36 foreign returnees have been identified in Kanchili, 18 in Gara and 14 in Srikakulam town. District Collector J Nivas directed the special officer, police and medical and health officials to ensure their house stay. He said the officials would stop the foreign returnees from leaving the houses.