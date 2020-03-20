Farmers demand MSP for Bengal gram

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: district Rythu Sangham leaders Mandava Srinivasa Rao and Duggineni Gopinath on Thursday met district agriculture marketing assistant director at agricultural market yard regarding the difficulties being faced by Bengal gram farmers in Prakasam district. They requested the government to provide minimum support price (MSP) through government sector companies and payment of last year’s input subsidy of `1,500 per quintal for all eligible farmers.

Speaking on this occasion, assistant director Upendra Kumar assured the rythu sangam leaders that, the government will buy Bengal gram from the farmers at `4,875 per at 29 purchase centres to be established soon across the district. The leaders said, “Around 15,000 farmers are eagerly waiting for the last year’s input subsidy announced by the government.”They requested the government to release the amounts immediately as they are in need of money. This year, due to unfavourable weather conditions, Bengal gram produce was not up to the mark, they said.