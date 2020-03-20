High alert as 6 more with COVID-19 symptoms admitted to hosp

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/KURNOOL/KADAPA/VIZIANAGARAM : Six more persons with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to hospitals in Guntur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Five foreigners visiting their friends in Vizianagaram and two foreign-returned doctors in Kurnool were advised home isolation. In Guntur district, a couple, who returned from the US recently and were suffering from cold and cough, were admitted to Fever Hospital in Guntur city.

The couple, who hail from Mangalagiri, returned from Los Angels on February 11 and since then they were under home isolation. A couple of days ago, they developed cold, cough and fever and were shifted to the Chest Hospital. “We have kept them in the isolation ward and sent their samples for testing. The woman is suffering from pneumonia while her husband is normal,” doctors treating the couple said.

Mangalagiri municipal commissioner K Hemamalini Reddy said they have identified around 35 people, who came from abroad since February 10, and all of them were kept in home isolation.

On Thursday, a 38-year-old lorry driver, a native of Pamulapadu in Kurnool district, was admitted to Government General Hospital with symptoms of COVID-19. One month ago, he went to Bangladesh to deliver agriculture products and on his return, he developed cold and fever. “Today evening, he was brought to the hospital. We kept him in the isolation ward and sent his samples for testing to VRDL at SVIMS in Tirupati,”said GS Ram Prasad, superintendent of Kurnool GGH. He said two more people came to the hospital with cold and fever, but they were sent back after being found normal.

The duo were said to have returned from Kuwait more than a month ago and were advised home isolation. Hospital authorities said out of the five suspected cases, four tested negative and were discharged from the hospital in the past 10 days and the result of one is awaited. Health department staff in Kodur mandal of Kadapa district shifted a 30-year-old software engineer to RIMS, when he was found to be suffering from symptoms of COVID-19. He was working in Chennai and returned to his native village aghavarajapuram. For the past one week, he was suffering from throat pain, cold, fever and has difficulty in breathing. When the health official found out about his condition, he was admitted to isolation ward at RIMS in Kadapa and his samples were sent for testing to VRDL at SVIMS in Tirupati.

A middle-aged man from Vizag was admitted to Chest Hospital on Thursday with symptoms of COVID-19. He was admitted to isolation ward. His samples were collected. Health officials did not disclose his travel history. Meanwhile, in Vizianagaram, the arrival of five Netherland nationals created a flutter. They checked into a hotel at the RTC complex. On being alerted by the hotel management, health officials along with the police and revenue officials rushed to the spot. Foreigners told the officials that they were screened at several places, including airports. However, they were tested by the doctors and advised isolation in the hotel they are staying till March 24. It is learnt that they came to meet their family friends in Vizianagaram. They arrived in Mumbai on March 10, left for Chennai on the same day. They came to Visakhapatnam on March 17 and from there to Vizianagaram on the same day.

Another foreign returnee has been shifted to the isolated ward of Vizianagaram district hospital on Thursday. He arrived in the Fort Town on March 13 from Tanzania via Dubai and Hyderabad. Two foreign devotees, who came to have darshan at Srisailam temple, were sent back on Wednesday night advising them to observe home isolation. Meanwhile, the health condition of the student tested positive for COVID-19 in Nellore was reported to be stable. Foreign returnee in isolation ward at VZM

US-returned doctor reports for duty, sent back

In Kurnool Government Hospital, a peculiar situation prevailed on Thursday. A lady doctor, who returned from the USA where she went to meet her family members, came to the GGH to attend to the patients. The other hospital staff were shocked and scared on finding out that she did not subject herself to home isolation. Taking serious note of it, hospital superintendent GS Ramprasad asked her to return and be under home isolation for 14-days as a precautionary measure. After she left the hospital, the entire administration block including superintendent chamber and some of medical units were cleansed with disinfectants