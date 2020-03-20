JNTU-K declares holidays

By Express News Service

KAKINADA :Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) vice-chancellor Prof M Ramalinga Raju has declared holidays till March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as per government order.He announced in a meeting that all examinations of constituent and affiliated colleges scheduled to be held from March 19 to 31 have been postponed.

Skill development centre, hostels, libraries, indoor stadium, outdoor stadium, gym will remain closed till March 31. Rector professor GVR Prasada Raju, Ch Satyanarayana, registrar Prof V Ravindranath, OSD, Directors, UCEK Principal and vice-principal were present.