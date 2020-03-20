Ration door delivery in Darsi soon

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district authorities are making arrangements to start delivery of ration at the doorstep of the card holders in Darsi mandal on an experimental basis from April 1. As the State government has already implemented the pilot project in this regard in Srikakulam district successfully, the Prakasam district administration has decided to implement the same in Darsi Assembly constituency on an experimental basis in the first phase.

Later, it will be extended to other 11 Assembly segments in the district. Of the total 8.7 lakh ration card holders in the district, Darsi has 90,000. It has been decided to supply ration to card holders at their doorstep through the newly appointed village secretariat staff and volunteers. Each volunteer will distribute ration to 50 families in his purview. Rice will be distributed in 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg and 20 kg packets to the card holders.

The civil supplies authorities have already completed the mapping process for distribution of goods from the fair price shops to the houses of ration card holders in Darsi, involving village secretariats and other stakeholders.“We are going to take up the door delivery of rice to ration card holders in Darsi on a pilot basis from April 1. After analysing the results of the pilot project, we will implement the door delivery of ration to the card holders across the district,” Civil Supplies District Manager A Siva Parvathi told TNIE.