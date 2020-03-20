STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ration door delivery in Darsi soon

The Prakasam district authorities are making arrangements to start delivery of ration at the doorstep of the card holders in Darsi mandal on an experimental basis from April 1. 

Published: 20th March 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district authorities are making arrangements to start delivery of ration at the doorstep of the card holders in Darsi mandal on an experimental basis from April 1. As the State government has already implemented the pilot project in this regard in Srikakulam district successfully, the Prakasam district administration has decided to implement the same in Darsi Assembly constituency on an experimental basis in the first phase.

Later, it will be extended to other 11 Assembly segments in the district. Of the total 8.7 lakh ration card holders in the district, Darsi has 90,000. It has been decided to supply ration to card holders at their doorstep through the newly appointed village secretariat staff and volunteers. Each volunteer will distribute ration to 50 families in his purview. Rice will be distributed in 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg and 20 kg packets to the card holders.

The civil supplies authorities have already completed the mapping process for distribution of goods from the fair price shops to the houses of ration card holders in Darsi, involving village secretariats and other stakeholders.“We are going to take up the door delivery of rice to ration card holders in Darsi on a pilot basis from April 1. After analysing the results of the pilot project, we will implement the door delivery of ration to the card holders across the district,” Civil Supplies District Manager A Siva Parvathi told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp