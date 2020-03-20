STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special flight to airlift 210 Indians stuck in Malaysia? 

A special flight is likely to be deployed to evacuate 210 more Indians awaiting evacuation at Kuala Lumpur airport.

A school which remained closed in Visakhapatnam in view of COVID-19 scare at on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A special flight is likely to be deployed to evacuate 210 more Indians awaiting evacuation at Kuala Lumpur airport. According to official sources, the Indian High Commission officials are working whether the flight will be single destination or multiple destinations. There has been no confirmation about the flight till late in the night.Andhra Pradesh National Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) Malaysia coordinator Anand said of the Indians stranded here, 65 are students from Philippines and the rest have come from countries such as Australia to get connecting flights to India.

Most of them are unaware of the travel advisory issued by the Indian Government on March 17 prohibiting travel to Afghanistan, Malaysia and Philippines.  ‘’We are coordinating with Indian High Commission and the Government of India to evacuate them,” Anand said. The Indians stranded at the Kuala Lumpur airport are facing problem; there is no dormitory facility beyond the immigration point. Representative of local community in Malaysia E Padma told TNIE the Indian High Commission is arranging food packets for the stranded Indians as most of them have no money. 

District Collector V Vinay Chand said the district administration is geared up in case the stranded Indians are airlifted to Visakhapatnam. All arrangements such as screening centres, transport vehicles and ambulances are in place at the airport. He said 185 students, who arrived here on Wednesday, have no symptoms of coronavirus and are healthy. They left for their respective destinations, he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp