Trial run on new broad gauge line conducted

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday conducted a trial run on 45.85 km broad gauge line between new Pinduguralla and Savalyapuram station after completion of the first phase of Nadikudi-Srikalahasti project. Construction works of five new railway station — New Piduguralla, Nakerakallu, Kunkalakunta, Rompicherla and Vipparla — on this line have been completed.

SCR commissioner (railway safety) Ram Krupal, chief administrative officer (construction) Amit Goyal and other officials conducted inspection at New Piduguralla railway station. They performed special puja to Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari at Piduguralla and commenced the trail run.Nadikudi-Srikalahasti project will connect Secunderabad-Guntur line at Nadikudi in Guntur district and Gudur-Katpadi line at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.

The 308-km section will be completed with an estimated cost of `2,452 crore. After completion of the project, approximately 120 km of distance will be reduced between Srikalahasthi and New Piduguralla. A total of 15 new railway stations will come up under this project. The new stations will be New Piduguralla, Pedanemalapuri, Nakarikallu, Kunkalagunta, Vipparla, Rompicherla, Mukkallapadu, Bhimavaram, Darsi, Podili, Kanigiri, Pamuru, Vinjamuru. The new railway line will also improve connectivity to Guntur-Hyderabad, Guntur-Gunthakal, Vijayawada-Chennai and Renigunta-Tirupathi railway lines.