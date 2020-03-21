STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: All tourist getaways shut down in Vizag

Published: 21st March 2020 08:26 AM

People stand in line outside a departmental store to buy supplies after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Vizag | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) has directed that all tourist spots, including Araku Valley, hotels, resorts, weekly markets be closed with immediate effect from Friday in the wake of coronavirus threat.

These apart Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Kambalakonda in the city will also be closed until further notice.

ITDA project officer DK Balaji said Bora Caves, Giri Grama Darsini, Araku Valley, Tribal Museum, Katiki waterfalls, Kothapalli, Chaparayi waterfalls, Thajangi, Lambasingi, Dorakonda and all temples, churches and mosques will be closed until further notice. Any violation of the order will be treated as a punishable offence, he added.

Addressing a review meeting attended by Sub-Collector Venkateswar Salijamala and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) of 11 mandals, he said the officials concerned should install flexies at all these places explaining the reason, Balaji added. 

