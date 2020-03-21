STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: None from Andhra Pradesh travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express on March 13, say officials

APMSIDC MD Vijay Rama Raju V said that there were nine passengers from the State who travelled in the same compartment as that of those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 21st March 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Railway station wears a deserted look in view of outbreak of Covid-19 in Vijayawada on Saturday

Railway station wears a deserted look in view of outbreak of Covid-19 in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo| Prashant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: None of the eight passengers who traveled by AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13 are from Andhra Pradesh. 

Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Vijay Rama Raju V clarified the same to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Saturday. 

"There were nine passengers from the State who travelled in the same compartment as that of the positive-tested ones. Their samples have been sent for testing, results of which are expected by Sunday morning. At present, all the nine are under home isolation," he explained. 

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Railways tweeted that 8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Sampark Kranti Express Andhra Pradesh coronavirus AP train coronavirus Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp