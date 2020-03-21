COVID-19: None from Andhra Pradesh travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express on March 13, say officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: None of the eight passengers who traveled by AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13 are from Andhra Pradesh.

Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Vijay Rama Raju V clarified the same to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Saturday.

"There were nine passengers from the State who travelled in the same compartment as that of the positive-tested ones. Their samples have been sent for testing, results of which are expected by Sunday morning. At present, all the nine are under home isolation," he explained.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Railways tweeted that 8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens