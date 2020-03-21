Deputy FRO arrested for amassing illegal assets

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The sleuths of ACB conducted raids for the second consecutive day on Friday on the residence of deputy forest range officer (FRO), Tirupati Range, A Venkata Chalapathi Naidu.

So far, the officials have unearthed immovable assets worth Rs 2.88 crore and movable assets worth Rs 22.35 lakh.

The ACB officials, led by ASP M Srinivas and DSP Alla Bakash, along with Inspectors Giridhar and Ravi Kumar, conducted raids on the residence of the forest officer on Thursday.

The house of the official was located on the top floor of M-2 Grand Hotel behind More Supermarket at KT Road here. The officials also found the antlers of a deer at the official’s house.