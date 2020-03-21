Prakasam officials on high alert a day after youth identified with COVID-19

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After a youngster of ZP Colony in 33-ward of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) limits tested positive of COVID-19, the district administration has turned its focus on the area.

The area has around 5,500 houses and 25,000 to 30,000 people reside there. Following the detection of COVID-19 case, the area has been declared as a high-risk zone’ and sanitation workers’ teams were deployed to take up periodical spraying activity of antivirus and germicides.

A team of five persons were engaged there in front of the residence of the Covid-19 positive victim to spray disinfectants.

Police imposed strict traffic rules and outsiders were not allowed to enter the colony. On the other hand, around 60 teams of health and municipal staff comprising ASHAs, ANMs and other volunteers were busy doing house-to-house survey work to collect full information regarding other persons who may be suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, health department authorities with the help of police, shifted a woman belonging to Valetivaripalem village in Ongole rural mandal limits, who arrived home three days ago from abroad, to the isolation ward as a precautionary measure.

Another youngster aged 27 years and belonging to Tanguturu, and who came back from London Via Delhi - Hyderabad route on 18 March was also admitted in the RIMS isolation ward on Friday.

He is suffering from mild fever and cold symptoms. The youngster, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been undergoing treatment in the isolation ward and he is now doing better as fever and cold symptoms have decreased significantly, reportedly, On Friday afternoon, district authorities received the COVID-19 negative test result of the US-returned women from the Tirupati-SVIMS testing lab“We are strictly following the WHO and central health emergency protocol and today we got the test reports of Valetivaripalem suspected COVID-19 lady and it is negative. Now we are waiting for the rest of the four suspected case test results,” Dr K Padmavathi DMHO told TNIE on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have made arrangements to campaign about the precautionary measures to control COVID-19 spread in the district. They are ready for this with 1.5 lakh pamphlets, same number of stickers and 150 flexis etc.

All cinema halls, multiplexes, shopping malls and other amusement/ entertainment places remained shut on Friday.

As part of the effective precautionary measures, district authorities were focusing on creating awareness about the individual and community cleanliness with handwashing at regular intervals as well as strictly following the social distancing advice.

Meanwhile, as many as 307 of 321 persons who returned to the district from foreign countries recently have been identified.