STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam officials on high alert a day after youth identified with COVID-19

Meanwhile, the district authorities have made arrangements to campaign about the precautionary measures to control COVID-19 spread in the district.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Footmark stickers at booking counters in Vijayawada Railway Station

Footmark stickers at booking counters in Vijayawada Railway Station

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After a youngster of ZP Colony in 33-ward of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) limits tested positive of COVID-19, the district administration has turned its focus on the area. 

The area has around 5,500 houses and 25,000 to 30,000 people reside there. Following the detection of COVID-19 case, the area has been declared as a high-risk zone’ and sanitation workers’ teams were deployed to take up periodical spraying activity of antivirus and germicides. 

A team of five persons were engaged there in front of the residence of the Covid-19 positive victim to spray disinfectants.

Police imposed strict traffic rules and outsiders were not allowed to enter the colony. On the other hand, around 60 teams of health and municipal staff comprising ASHAs, ANMs and other volunteers were busy doing house-to-house survey work to collect full information regarding other persons who may be suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, health department authorities with the help of police, shifted a woman belonging to Valetivaripalem village in Ongole rural mandal limits, who arrived home three days ago from abroad, to the isolation ward as a precautionary measure.

Another youngster aged 27 years and belonging to Tanguturu, and who came back from London Via Delhi - Hyderabad route on 18 March was also admitted in the RIMS  isolation ward on Friday. 

He is suffering from mild fever and cold symptoms. The youngster, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been undergoing treatment in the isolation ward and he is now doing better as fever and cold symptoms have decreased significantly, reportedly, On Friday afternoon, district authorities received the COVID-19 negative test result of the US-returned women from the Tirupati-SVIMS testing lab“We are strictly following the WHO and central health emergency protocol and today we got the test reports of Valetivaripalem suspected COVID-19 lady and it is negative. Now we are waiting for the rest of the four suspected case test results,” Dr K Padmavathi DMHO told TNIE on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have made arrangements to campaign about the precautionary measures to control COVID-19 spread in the district. They are ready for this with 1.5 lakh pamphlets, same number of stickers and 150 flexis etc.

All cinema halls, multiplexes, shopping malls and other amusement/ entertainment places remained shut on Friday.

As part of the effective precautionary measures, district authorities were focusing on creating awareness about the individual and community cleanliness with handwashing at regular intervals as well as strictly following the social distancing advice.

Meanwhile, as many as 307 of 321 persons who returned to the district from foreign countries recently have been identified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakasam COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp