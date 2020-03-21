STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six killed, four injured after car rams auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

Enginerring students Kaushal, Deepak, Pavan, and Hari also suffered injuries. Later, Hari, who was reportedly driving the car, fled from the hospital.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Accidents, Road accident, Death

Representational Image

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  In a tragic road mishap, six people were killed and four others were injured after a car rammed an auto-rickshaw near  Buckingham Canal bridge on Eethamukkala- Sooraareddipalem Road in Praksam district on Friday evening. 

According to police, the accident took place when four engineering students were on their way back from Eetamukkala beach.

Three people died on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as  Medikonda Brahmaiah (40), Sadhu Priyanka (25), Darla Subbulu (50), Billa Sri Latha (35) resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Madanuru, Atmakuri Srinivasa Rao (35) and Rasani Govidamma (55).

Engineering students Kaushal, Deepak, Pavan, and Hari also suffered injuries. Later, Hari, who was reportedly driving the car, fled from the hospital.

Three students drown

Three students reportedly drowned in a lake at Vyra Kattaleru. Nandigama circle inspector Kanaka Raju said eight students went for swimming in the lake on Friday.

Five students were rescued by the local, while three went missing. Police have launched a rescue operation. All the students were natives of Narasimharaopalem of Veerulapadu mandal, the police said

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakasam Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp