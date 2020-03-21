Six killed, four injured after car rams auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a tragic road mishap, six people were killed and four others were injured after a car rammed an auto-rickshaw near Buckingham Canal bridge on Eethamukkala- Sooraareddipalem Road in Praksam district on Friday evening.

According to police, the accident took place when four engineering students were on their way back from Eetamukkala beach.

Three people died on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Medikonda Brahmaiah (40), Sadhu Priyanka (25), Darla Subbulu (50), Billa Sri Latha (35) resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Madanuru, Atmakuri Srinivasa Rao (35) and Rasani Govidamma (55).

Engineering students Kaushal, Deepak, Pavan, and Hari also suffered injuries. Later, Hari, who was reportedly driving the car, fled from the hospital.

Three students drown

Three students reportedly drowned in a lake at Vyra Kattaleru. Nandigama circle inspector Kanaka Raju said eight students went for swimming in the lake on Friday.

Five students were rescued by the local, while three went missing. Police have launched a rescue operation. All the students were natives of Narasimharaopalem of Veerulapadu mandal, the police said