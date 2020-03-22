 50 per cent government staff to work from home in Andhra Pradesh till March 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government staff will work in two groups -- 50 per cent from office and the rest from home - till March 31, Health Minister A Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) informed on Saturday. “To prevent the spread of Coronavirus, those working in government sector will be divided into two groups, similar to those working in private sector,” the minister said.

Upon Centre’s orders to ensure testing of all the hospitalised patients with acute respiratory infections and pneumonia, Special Chief Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said that the State was ready and well-equipped to test every symptomatic person. “As per old guidelines, we were directed to check only those who have a travel history to any of the affected countries. But, now the Centre has told us to check all the hospitalised persons with COVID-19 symptoms,” he said.

A total of 500 beds have been arranged for quarantine facilities at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), he added. “The testing laboratory in Anantapur is ready and permission from National Institute of Virology, Pune, is awaited. Another laboratory will be started in Guntur soon,” Reddy said. On the eight positive-tested passengers, who travelled by AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13, managing director (MD) of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Vijay Rama Raju V said that none of them were from Andhra Pradesh.

“There were nine passengers from the State who travelled in the same compartment as that of the positive-tested ones. Their samples have been sent for testing, results of which are expected by Sunday morning. At present, all the nine are under home isolation,” he said. Also, ‘take home ration’ programme has been started at Anganwadi centres, under which ration of the students will be provided at the doorsteps of the students during the curfew period.

The minister said that the results of 23 symptomatic patients were expected to be received either by Saturday night or by Sunday morning. “Regarding the positive cases, all three patients are stable and nobody is serious,” said Nani. The minister requested citizens to support the Janata curfew and stay inside their homes for as much time as possible. Officials said that the Kanti Velugu Programme has also been suspended. “The programme will be started again once the curfew period (till March 31) ends. Till then, people are requested not to approach any officials on the scheme,” said Nani.