All tourism activities across Andhra suspended till March 31

All tourism activities, including boating operations, sound and light shows and ropeway at Srisailam, have been suspended till March 31. 

Published: 22nd March 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  All tourism activities, including boating operations, sound and light shows and ropeway at Srisailam, have been suspended till March 31. Tourism officials said getaway destinations in and around Vijayawada such as Berm Park, Bhavani Island and Gandhi Hill have also been closed in the wake of coronavirus.

Also, no large-scale Ugadi celebrations will conducted at any of the temples across the State; only priests will take part in the rituals.

“Tourism is one of the worst hit sectors after the outbreak of Covid-19. However, it is our responsibility to stop all tourism activities for a larger and better cause. We also request people to adhere to the government guidelines and do not create trouble for the officials on duty,” said APTDC managing director Praveen Kumar. The department has further issued advisory to the hotels and other places where some tourists were staying at present. 

