Be disciplined, make curfew a success, Andhra Collector J Nivas urges people

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas on Saturday asked people to observe janata curfew (people’s curfew) following the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest the spread of coronavirus. He appealed to the people to maintain self-discipline while observing janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm tomorrow. It is also important that people maintain safe distance from others, he added.

Nivas inspected the isolation wards at Srikakulam government general hospital. There, he directed the hospital management to set up glass doors, toilets, drinking water and other amenities at the isolated ward.

Addressing newsmen after inspecting the isolation ward in the hospital, he said the hospital management had set up about 40 beds on the ground floor and 50 beds on the first floor.

He also said the district administration has been taking all preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.“We have been conducting door-to-door survey in the district to identify foreign returnees and COVID-19 suspects. He said the doctors have set up isolated beds in private hospitals,” he said.

A control room has been set up at the Collectorate to register the details of foreign returnees. People can inform about the returnees or suspects to the control room over telephone Nos 08942240699, 9491222122. To ensure germ-free surroundings, people must use bleaching powder and hypochloride solution. As part of janata curfew, Arasavalli, Sreekurmam and others temples, rythu bazaars, tourists places will be closed on Sunday. Cinema theatres will remain closed for a week in the wake of the virus scare, the Collector said.