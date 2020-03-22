STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: APSRTC suspends all operations

A total of 223 Passenger Trains and 86 Mail/Express Trains over South Central Railway (SCR) have been cancelled.

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) suspended all its operations from 7 am-9 pm. Services to far away destinations like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai were stopped from Saturday night itself. Private bus operators asked to cancel their services for longer destinations on Saturday night itself. 

A total of 223 Passenger Trains and 86 Mail/Express Trains over South Central Railway (SCR) have been cancelled. Apart from that, a total of 39 trains were rescheduled over SCR which includes 37 Mail/Express and two Passenger Trains.

In Vijayawada division, 16 express trains, nine passenger trains, 59 MEMU and 39 DEMU trains operating from Vijayawada and other cities in the division are cancelled.

