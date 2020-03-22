Coronavirus pandemic: Addition of 100 beds to Guntur GH isolation ward likely

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Plans are afoot to add 100 more beds to the isolation ward of the Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, 17 beds were arranged at the ward.

Meanwhile, the officials were also planning to add 10 beds to the existing 34-bed facility in Guntur Fever Hospital. A 16-bed isolation ward was also arranged in Tenali government hospital.

On Saturday, district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar conducted inspection at the GGH ICU and said that the government was taking all preventive measures to contain coronavirus.

He suggested that the doctors train paramedical staff, as per WHO guidelines, in identifying the suspected cases and immediately shifting the patients to the isolation ward.