Coronavirus: Ten samples sent for testing in Amravati

By PTI

AMRAVATI: Samples of four people sent for novel coronavirus testing from Amravati in Maharashtra on Saturday returned negative, while ten new samples were sent on Sunday, health officials said.

So far 47 samples sent from the district have tested negative, they said.

Another 214 people who returned from cities like Mumbai and Pune have been advised home quarantine, they added.

Meanwhile, the Janta curfew, as well as the 5pm tribute to frontline health and essential services staff, got an overwhelming response in the district.

Roads were deserted in Amravati and Badnera cities, and shops were closed from 7 am.