Doctors’ panel in Andhra to monitor screening of foreign visitors

A medical staff spraying hand sanitiser to the Railway staff inside the tictet counter at Coimbatore Junction railway station. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Saturday constituted a technical committee with physicians, pulmonologists and other specialists to provide technical guidance to the machinery which is dealing with the screening and survey of foreign visitors and their contacts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

The committee, comprises of six doctors, will examine and review the guidelines and protocols of COVID-19 issued time to time by the World Health Organisation, Government of India and Government of AP.

“The committee should establish technical know-how flow from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to all case management centres in the State,’’ a GO issued on Sunday said. According to the GO, an extensive survey and screening is being conducted in the State to identify foreign visitors and their contacts.

