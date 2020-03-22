Guntur hospital death not due to COVID-19, confirm results

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/KAKINADA/ANANTAPUR/NELLORE/VIJAYAWADA: The doctors at Guntur Fever Hospital, who were anxiously waiting for the results of 55-year-old man’s samples sent to Virology Research and Diagnosis Lab (VRDL) at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, heaved a sigh of relief when he was tested negative for COVID-19.

The patient was admitted to the Fever Hospital in the early hours of Friday with complaints of respiratory problems and his condition was critical when he was brought to the hospital. Though he has no travel history of any foreign country, the doctors sent his samples for testing as he came from Hyderabad with symptoms of COVID-19.

Speaking to TNIE, Guntur DMHO Dr J Yasmin said the elderly person was a painter by profession. Though he belongs to Inkolu in Prakasam district, he has been staying in Samshabad (Hyderabad) for the past 10 years. “He had been suffering from fever and respiratory problems and underwent treatment in a private hospital there. His relatives brought him to Guntur and admitted him to a private hospital. When we came to know about the case and symptoms, we admitted him to the isolation ward at the Fever Hospital as a precautionary measure,” she explained.

In the early hours of Saturday, he died and the reasons for his death were stated as ARDD (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) with multi-organ failure.

However, the authorities did not release the body until the test results came from Tirupati. Two persons with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Fever Hospital.

In Kakinada Government General Hospital of East Godavari district, on a single day, five suspected COVID-19 cases were admitted. According to Dr Kiran, four of the five people have recently returned from abroad, while one returned from Italy 14-days ago.

“Out of the five cases admitted today, one is a 26-year-old man from Samarlakot. He returned from Italy and came to us, complaining of mild symptoms. For the last 14-days, he was in home quarantine. The others are a 31-year-old woman from Kakinada, who returned from Taiwan, a 35-year-old woman from Yanam, who returned from Oman, a 19-year-old woman from Kakinada, who returned from the Philippines and a 32-year-old man from Kakinada, who returned from Dubai. Samples of all have been collected and sent for testing,” he said.

In Kurnool city, a 65-year-old woman was admitted to the isolation ward in Kurnool GGH with COVID-19 symptoms.

She had visited her relatives in London and returned to Kurnool on March 4. Since then, she has been under home isolation. She was reported to be a cardiac patient. As she was suffering from cold and fever for the past couple of days, her family members shifted her to Kurnool GGH on Saturday evening.

Her samples were sent for testing and she is being closely monitored by a group of doctors. A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Anantapur district got himself admitted to the isolation ward in Anantapur Government General Hospital, suspecting symptoms of COVID-19.

The 65-year-old doctor from Kalyandurg is a member of Radha Swamy Sathsangh and has recently been with a group of foreigners from March 7 to 13 in Visakhapatnam before returning to Kalyandurg on March 14. According to Kalyandurg Medical Officer Dr G Ranganath, the RMP has been on self-medication since he returned.

“He is suffering from a kidney ailment and under medication. As he has been suffering from cold and fever for the past two days, he contacted us and got himself admitted to Anantapur GGH as a precautionary measure”. In Visakhapatnam, two more suspected COVID-19 cases were admitted to Chest Hospital on Saturday. Their samples were sent for testing. Officials withheld their details including their travel history.

Second sample of Nellore student negative

The second sample of the PG Student from Italy in Nellore, who tested positive, sent to VRDL in Tirupati on Saturday morning came negative. A RMP doctor in Anantapur district got himself admitted to the isolation ward in Anantapur Government General Hospital.