Janata Curfew: Andhra CM, Governor urge people to stay indoors on March 22

Stating that the government was ready to tackle any situation, the Chief Minister said there was no need for panic.

Published: 22nd March 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting to fill petrol on the eve of Janata Curfew in Vijayawada I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the government is well equipped to deal with any situation arising out of coronavirus in the State. “We have an effective health and medical department which can deal with any situation,’’ Jagan said.  Reviewing the preparedness of the State in dealing with coronavirus, the Chief Minister asked officials not to spare any effort in creating awareness and providing medical support from teaching hospitals to village level health centres.

Stating that the government was ready to tackle any situation, the Chief Minister said there was no need for panic. He called upon people to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday and make the Janata Curfew a success. Meanwhile, on the instruction of Jagan, control rooms were opened in all 13 districts and task force committees were set up. A technical team has been appointed to coordinate the corona situation state-wide. Training will be given to the hospital staff to tackle the situation in the coming days if the number of patients increases. 

An action plan for the prevention of coronavirus has been formulated at the village-level. According to officials, the health condition of the 65-year-old man, who  tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, is improving. Within a 3 km radius of his residence in Allipuram, 335 surveillance teams conducted door to door survey of 25,950 houses. No one was identified with any symptom. 

Meanwhile, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday directed the State government to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the State. Harichandan, who held a review meeting on the status of COVID-19 with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (health) KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, appealed to the people to stay home and follow precautionary measures against the virus. The Governor urged people to follow ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday as per the  call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appealed to the people to remain indoors.

TDP central office shut

The TDP Central Office was closed on Saturday following the instructions given by party president N Chandrababu Naidu in view of the outbreak of Coronavirus. Naidu also  called upon people society to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday. 

