Janata Curfew begins in the right earnest in Andhra Pradesh

Responding to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Janata Curfew to combat COVID-19, people from all walks of life and all sections of society voluntarily kept themselves indoors. 

Published: 22nd March 2020 10:59 AM

Roads turned deserted marking Janata Curfew at 7:10 in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Janata Curfew began in the right earnest in Andhra Pradesh with people staying indoors since morning on Sunday.  Roads in cities, towns, and villages across the state wore a deserted look since 7 a.m.

Extending support to Prime Minister's call for Janata Curfew, Chief Minister  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan time and again appealed to the people of the state to make it a success.  

Buses in Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada were confined to depot, the otherwise busy Benz circle in Vijayawada, Maddilpalem junction and other places in Visakhapatnam also wore a deserted look.

Only essential services such as milk vans and ambulances were seen on the roads.No other vehicles were to be seen.

Though police were deployed, largely it was the people who voluntarily and actively participated in Janata Curfew.

All shops and other commercial establishments were closed. Even the morning walkers confined themselves to their houses in support of the Curfew.

Meanwhile, official machinery is closely monitoring COVID-19 situation across the state. On the Directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all schools, colleges, cinemas, malls, temples and other places of worship, places where people congregate in large numbers were closed.

In early hours of Sunday, sanitation workers in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati and other places cleansed the roads and streets and sprayed disinfectants.

Till date, Andhra Pradesh recorded five positive cases of COVID-19, of which two were reported on Saturday.

