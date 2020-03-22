Prices of masks, hand sanitisers in Andhra Pradesh hit the roof

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Face masks and hand sanitisers’ prices have hit the roof. While hawkers sold each mask for Rs 70, 50 ml sanitiser sold for Rs 75. Stocks of both the products were exhausted in the markets.

Taking advantage of the situation, some traders were selling both at much higher prices resulting in most of the common people saying that the prices were not within their reach and also asking that in such a situation how could they take preventive steps in their fight against coronavirus.

DM&HO Dr Satya Suseela said sanitiser was more useful to prevent the virus spread. But there was a scarcity in the market. She further informed that masks were mandatory for coronavirus affected patients and people in the surroundings. Masks were not necessary for everyone, she said.

The DM&HO said price of the sanitiser should have been controlled by the government. Everyone must take care of their personal health. They should wash hands every time before they ate or prepared to do a work. Social distancing was also a step to prevent the spread of the virus, she said.

There were around 1,500 foreign returnees, who had arrived in the district from different countries, she said. And all of these people were required to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.