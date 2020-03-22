STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to distribute 2.5 lakh laddus among its staff to dispose of stock

The TTD on an average produces nearly three lakh laddus daily and sells it across the counters at 50 each to pilgrims.

Laddus being packed for free distribution among TTD employees at Administrative Building in Tirupati on Saturday

Laddus being packed for free distribution among TTD employees at Administrative Building in Tirupati on Saturday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday has decided to dispose of its stock of unsold laddus. A staggering 2.5 lakh laddus were left unsold with the TTD deciding not to allow pilgrims for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara as part of its efforts to contain the community spread of COVID-19.

The TTD on an average produces nearly three lakh laddus daily and sells it across the counters at 50 each to pilgrims. A buffer stock of laddus running into a couple of lakhs is also maintained daily to meet any sudden spurt in the demand.

Given the immense sentiments attached to the laddu prasadam, the TTD could not let it go waste. After brooding over the issue, the officials decided to provide 10 laddus to each employee free of cost as Ugadi gift. There are about 23,000-odd employees working in TTD including regular, contract and outsourcing employees. A circular to this effect was issued to the heads of various departments asking them to provide a detailed list of the employees.

Ugadi gift
There are about 23,000-odd employees working in TTD including regular, contract and outsourcing employees The officials decided to provide 10 laddus to each employee free of cost as 'Ugadi' (Telugu New Year) gift A circular to this effect was issued to the heads of various departments asking them to provide a detailed list of the employees to ensure proper distribution of the laddu

