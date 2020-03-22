Two test positive for COVID-19 in Andhra, one each in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of coronavirus cases increased to five in the State on Saturday with a youth in Vijayawada and another from Rajahmundry testing positive. The 24-year-old youth from One Town area in Vijayawada was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government General Hospital on Friday. He came from Paris to Delhi on March 15 and flew to Hyderabad.

He arrived in Vijayawada on March 17. “We received his test report. At present, he is stable,” said Dr P Nancharaiah, Superintendent of GGH.

The 22-year-old youth from Rajahmundry, returned from London to Hyderabad on March 18.

He flew to Rajahmundry the same day. He was admitted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital on Friday after he developed coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, authorities are in the process of tracing the contacts of the 65-year-

old patient in Visakhapatnam. As per the medical bulletin issued by the government, 142 samples have been tested till date and of them, 130 tested negative and five positive. Results of seven are awaited.