Andhra Pradesh: Food delivery portals stop services by mid-day amid 'Janta Curfew'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While several services such as transport, supermarkets and entertainment spots were shut in view of Janta Curfew on Sunday, the online food delivery portals provided their services as hotels and restaurants were allowed to take online orders.

However, even these portals suspended their services from afternoon as there were barely any orders. "We expected that there would be orders, but by afternoon we realised that people preferred not to consume outside food and so we decided to stop our services and let our delivery partners also stay indoors," said an official of one of the portals.

One of the delivery boys from the portal Zomato said, "Everyday I work for nearly 10 hours. I get more than 50 orders. Today when we got to know that food will be available only online, we thought that the number of orders will increase by at least 20 to 30 for each delivery person. But on the contrary, we did not even receive the regular number of orders."

Meanwhile, the food chain outlets, which have their own delivery services, functioned in the city. "We decided to continue with the services so that the outsiders, who survive on outside food, will have some option at least," said one of the delivery boys from Dominos.