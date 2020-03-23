STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Food delivery portals stop services by mid-day amid 'Janta Curfew'

As several services were shut, online food delivery portals initially provided their services as hotels and restaurants were allowed to take online orders.

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Satyam junction wears a deserted look in view of 'Janta Curfew' in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Satyam junction wears a deserted look in view of 'Janta Curfew' in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While several services such as transport, supermarkets and entertainment spots were shut in view of Janta Curfew on Sunday, the online food delivery portals provided their services as hotels and restaurants were allowed to take online orders.

However, even these portals suspended their services from afternoon as there were barely any orders. "We expected that there would be orders, but by afternoon we realised that people preferred not to consume outside food and so we decided to stop our services and let our delivery partners also stay indoors," said an official of one of the portals.

One of the delivery boys from the portal Zomato said, "Everyday I work for nearly 10 hours. I get more than 50 orders. Today when we got to know that food will be available only online, we thought that the number of orders will increase by at least 20 to 30 for each delivery person. But on the contrary, we did not even receive the regular number of orders."

Meanwhile, the food chain outlets, which have their own delivery services, functioned in the city. "We decided to continue with the services so that the outsiders, who survive on outside food, will have some option at least," said one of the delivery boys from Dominos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh fodo delivery Janta Curfew Andhra Pradesh curfew
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp