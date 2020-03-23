Andhra Pradesh goes under lockdown, all transport suspended till March 31 amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has gone into a lockdown. Announcing this on Sunday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said all private and public transport services have been suspended and non-essential commercial establishments should remain closed till March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Auto rickshaws and taxis will be restricted to essential services.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said there is no need to panic, and with these precautionary measures and cooperation from the public, the coronavirus outbreak can be contained. The future course of action will be decided by March 31.

However, SSC exams will be held as per schedule, and separate rooms will be provided for those who are unwell. A distance of two metres will be maintained between students, he said.Work is on to set up 100-bed isolation wards at the Assembly-constituency level and 200-bed facilities at the district-headquarters level for specialised treatment. Educational institutes, cinemas and other places of entertainment, malls, gyms, and major places of worship have been closed.

ALSO READ| Youth in Andhra Pradesh's Palapadu spray bleaching powder on streets amid coronavirus scare

"As we have entered a critical phase, more measures need to be initiated. Isolation and social distancing are critical. Movement of the public has to be restrained. Every State has taken steps to close their borders for inter-State public transportation, and we too have taken steps in that direction. Till March 31, all modes of public transportation will be restricted though it a festive season," he said.

Asserting that there is no need to panic as essential services, including grocery stores, petrol pumps and vegetable shops will be open, the Chief Minister asked officials concerned to frame a price list to ensure traders do not take advantage of the situation. Stern action, including imprisonment, will be taken against those who violate orders, he said.

He called for factories, warehouses and offices to function with the minimum number of staff on a rotation basis. "The Chief Secretary has also been asked to take necessary steps in this direction," he said.

Though no such restrictions have been imposed on farmers and farmhands, the CM urged them to minimise movement and implement social distancing of two metres between each person. Children below the age of 10 years and elders above 60 years were requested to stay at home.

ALSO READ| People stay indoors in Visakhapatnam to make 'Janta Curfew' a success

Stating that till Sunday, only six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in AP, and one of them has recovered, he said steps have already been initiated to ensure person-to-person contact is minimised. He emphasised that more than 10 people should not gather together.

The situation in Andhra Pradesh is better than in other States, he said, and gave credit to 2.45 lakh village volunteers, village secretariat staff, including health workers, ASHAs, PHC doctors, health officials, district collectors and their staff.

"They are actively engaged in door-to-door surveys to identify and track foreign returnees. Data is being uploaded using mobile apps and based on this, the health department is activating the machinery at the village level. So far, 11,670 foreign returnees have been tracked and put under strict surveillance; 10,091 were placed in home isolation, and 24 hospitalized. As many as 1,555 have completed 28 days of home isolation," he explained.

ALSO READ| Arrange exclusive hospitals, isolate all foreign returnees: Chandrababu Naidu on COVID-19

Meanwhile, he called upon those who returned from abroad to behave responsibly and cooperate by subjecting themselves to home isolation for 14 days. "In case of cold, fever and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, they should dial 104 and medical staff will admit them in an isolation ward in a hospital," he said and instructed the police department to attach personnel to every foreign returnee to ensure they are in home isolation.

Expressing concern over the impact of the lockdown on the livelihood of the poor, he said that the government is helping them. "Apart from providing free ration to the poor on March 29, one kg of dal will be given. On April 4, Rs 1,000 per family will be provided through village volunteers. It will put an additional burden of Rs 1,500 crore on the State exchequer," he said.

One more case in AP

While the infectee in Nellore has recovered, with results of two tests returning negative for COVID-19, a woman in Vizag tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday

ALSO READ| 50 per cent govt staff in Andhra Pradesh to work from home till April 4

Assembly session on

The Chief Minister said the Assembly will be convened to pass the budget and the session will be concluded at the earliest